Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 1.7 %
Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $15.75.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
