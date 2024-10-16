Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 1.7 %

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

