Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Shares Up 9.4% – Still a Buy?

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 252.50 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.26). Approximately 1,865,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,087,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.50 ($2.98).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moonpig Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
In other Moonpig Group news, insider Andy MacKinnon sold 9,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total value of £19,489.35 ($25,449.66). 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
