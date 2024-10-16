Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $288,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.3% in the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.06.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,326. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,326. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $8.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,870,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $195.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.