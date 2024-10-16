Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165.51 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.15), with a volume of 103968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.50 ($2.14).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.
Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.
