Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Trading 7.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

