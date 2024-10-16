Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $125.30 and last traded at $126.27. Approximately 140,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,339,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Natera Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.69.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $53,592.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,693.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,693.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,732.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,950,066.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,242 shares of company stock worth $5,426,901. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 119.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 40.6% in the third quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

