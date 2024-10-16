National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.88 and last traded at $61.83, with a volume of 17498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at $498,496.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,910,000 after purchasing an additional 550,153 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 159.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 880,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,711,000 after buying an additional 541,176 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 27.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,730,000 after buying an additional 269,441 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 249,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 230,332 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

