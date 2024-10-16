Navcoin Price Tops $0.0294 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $53,646.30 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00066929 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018840 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006596 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,971.77 or 0.39999966 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

