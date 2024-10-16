NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 46.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,871,000 after buying an additional 1,618,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after acquiring an additional 905,144 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,417,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1,216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Trading Down 0.5 %

EXLS opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $40.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,401,471.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,401,471.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,271.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,875 shares of company stock worth $4,716,859. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

