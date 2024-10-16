NBC Securities Inc. Buys 378 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Workday by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 17,345.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after acquiring an additional 925,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Workday by 152.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $244.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.34 and a 200 day moving average of $238.38. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,106,379.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

