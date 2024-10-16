NBC Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 32.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.92.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.