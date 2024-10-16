NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after buying an additional 4,141,715 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,300 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $20,164,000. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.3% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 6,591,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 104.6% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,205,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ET opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

