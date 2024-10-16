NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

