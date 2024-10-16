NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,435 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

