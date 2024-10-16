NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 680.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $125.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.