NBC Securities Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.07. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $105.36.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.