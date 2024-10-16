Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CEO John Edward Adent Acquires 14,500 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) CEO John Edward Adent purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,382.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,473.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neogen by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

