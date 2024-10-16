Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.26.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $705.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $736.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $690.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

