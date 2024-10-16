New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,571 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 201.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4,665.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

