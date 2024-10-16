Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

NASDAQ NXT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.47. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextracker will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

