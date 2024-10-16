Nexus Investment Management ULC Increases Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. CAE accounts for about 2.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned about 0.47% of CAE worth $27,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CAE by 142.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CAE by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in CAE by 104.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Trading Up 0.5 %

CAE stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.