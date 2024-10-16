NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 86.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $3,412,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41. The company has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

