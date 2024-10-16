NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.
NNN REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. NNN REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 112.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.
NNN REIT Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE NNN opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at NNN REIT
In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,161.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Raymond James raised their price target on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.
About NNN REIT
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
