NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

NNN REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. NNN REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 112.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

NNN REIT Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE NNN opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NNN REIT

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NNN REIT will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,161.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Raymond James raised their price target on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

