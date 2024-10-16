Noble Financial Comments on AZZ Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZZ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 11th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baird R W raised AZZ to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $79.35 on Monday. AZZ has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $88.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

