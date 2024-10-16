NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 2,870,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,018,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMR shares. CLSA began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

NuScale Power Stock Up 39.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $892,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $182,983.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $892,625.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,983.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,729 shares of company stock worth $4,178,595. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 23.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 68.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

