Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $13.03. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 22,614 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $239,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

