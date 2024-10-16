Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $13.03. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 22,614 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
