Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 2,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 21,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 34,363 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.92.

MCD stock opened at $313.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.91. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $315.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

