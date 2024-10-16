Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

NVS opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $237.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

