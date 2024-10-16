OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.86, but opened at $42.87. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 28,711 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OFG shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,512,794.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,125.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 190.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 42,932 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

