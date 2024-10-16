OLIO Financial Planning Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

OLIO Financial Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.6% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,528. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

