On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Given New GBX 187 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 187 ($2.44) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s previous close.
On the Beach Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:OTB traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 153.80 ($2.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,176. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 181.60 ($2.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £256.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,708.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About On the Beach Group
