On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Given New GBX 187 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 187 ($2.44) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s previous close.

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:OTB traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 153.80 ($2.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,176. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 181.60 ($2.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £256.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,708.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

About On the Beach Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.