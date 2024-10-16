Ontrak, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ontrak in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.56) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for Ontrak’s current full-year earnings is ($7.35) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ontrak’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Ontrak Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.56. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 222.54% and a negative return on equity of 238.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

