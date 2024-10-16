Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $159.78.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

