Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in FedEx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in FedEx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $265.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.37 and a 200 day moving average of $275.07. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. HSBC lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.