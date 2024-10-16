Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA grew its position in CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.