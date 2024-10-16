Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 5,446.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 787,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 602,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 566,514 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 476,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 354,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,145,000.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.