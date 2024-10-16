Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $913.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $916.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $855.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

