Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,124,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,943,000 after acquiring an additional 173,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 272,696 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,784,000 after purchasing an additional 703,620 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 188,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 980,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.