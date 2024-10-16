Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APO opened at $141.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $142.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

