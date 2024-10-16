Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 295,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $27.52.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

