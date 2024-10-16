Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.21. 875,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,390,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 937.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

