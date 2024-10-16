OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 142160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
OrangeKloud Technology Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19.
About OrangeKloud Technology
Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.
