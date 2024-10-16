Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -271.70%.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
