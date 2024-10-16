OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.
OVH Groupe SA provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Web Cloud & Other. It offers Bare Metal Cloud that provides dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which offers servers fully managed by OVHcloud, such as operating system and the virtualisation layer; Public Cloud that provides cloud computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services.
