Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.46 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Evercore ISI raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$56.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$49.74 and a 12 month high of C$76.63.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.