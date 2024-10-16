Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Up 14.1% – Here’s Why

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). Approximately 9,213,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 665% from the average daily volume of 1,204,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
About Oxford BioDynamics
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
