Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Up 14.1% – Here’s Why

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). Approximately 9,213,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 665% from the average daily volume of 1,204,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Up 6.1 %

About Oxford BioDynamics

The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.88.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

Featured Stories

