Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $24.46.
About Oxford Lane Capital
