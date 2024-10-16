Oxford Square Capital Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. 1,023,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,667. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 million, a P/E ratio of 99.37 and a beta of 1.10. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

