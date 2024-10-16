Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 584.43 ($7.63) and traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.57). Pacific Horizon Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 586 ($7.65), with a volume of 224,884 shares traded.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 584.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 609.30. The company has a market capitalization of £532.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,943.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

