Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s 10th Largest Position

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,576 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 2.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $19,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,837,176 shares of company stock valued at $649,593,747 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.88. 41,713,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,228,570. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.75 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

